Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Thursday ordered newly appointed executive director of the state-run investment body to cut red tape in facilitating investors wishing to do business in the East African nation.

Speaking shortly after he had sworn in officials he appointed recently in various senior posts, including the executive director of the Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) Madehu Kazi, Magufuli said that “you should not delay investors.” President Magufuli appointed Kazi, a former senior official with the Bank of Tanzania, on July 12.

“You did an excellent job at the central bank. Now I am tasking you to hasten facilitation of investors wishing to invest in the country,” said the head of state in an event televised live by state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation from Chamwino State House in the capital Dodoma.

“Investors are bringing opportunities in the country, including employment. If they need land, allocate them. We have vast chunks of land lying idle in the country,” he said at the swearing-in ceremony also attended by Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Chief of Defence Forces, General Venance Mabeyo. The focus now should be on improving the speed of economic growth, Magufuli said.

Advertisements