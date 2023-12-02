Tanzanian president urges African countries to increase use of clean energy for cooking

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday called on African countries to increase mobilization on the use of clean and affordable cooking energy and technologies.

A statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said Hassan made the call when she addressed the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in the United Arab Emirates.

Hassan noted the use of clean and affordable energy and technologies for cooking will enormously reduce the impact of climate change. “We must act now.”