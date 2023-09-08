Tanzanian president urges African governments to address challenges faced by women, youth

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday urged African governments to address concerns and challenges that prevent youth and women from engaging in agriculture.

“It is very important to hear their concerns, challenges, and hopes so as to enrich our discussion as we are charting the way toward improving agri-business for the young population,” Hassan said when addressing youth at the Africa Food Systems Forum 2023 in Dar es Salaam, the commercial hub of Tanzania.

She said as youth form a large segment of the African population, they too have to raise their voice in matters that affect them.

She said it is an opportune time for African governments to engage in discussion with youth and women on barriers and bottlenecks that prevent them from embracing agriculture as a productive sector that could enable them to improve their lives.

“We could as well get to know challenges faced by those involved in agri-business and propose possible solutions,” said the head of state.

She narrated a story of an agriculture program for youth in Tanzania, saying the main goal of the program was to enhance the engagement of youth in the agriculture sector for sustainable improved livelihood while contributing to current efforts aimed at reducing unemployment.

“Let me assure this gathering that Tanzania is determined to promote the agricultural sector for not only its own benefit but also for Africa and beyond,” she said.

The Africa Food Systems Forum 2023 has brought together over 4,000 delegates, leaders, and innovators from across the globe to discuss policy, breakthroughs, and innovations in agriculture and food systems transformation.

Key highlights of the four-day forum that ends on Friday include thematic plenary sessions with expert speakers, a ministerial roundtable involving over 40 ministers, and a high-level session where heads of state will make commitments to advance Africa’s food systems transformation.