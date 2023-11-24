Tanzanian president urges African leaders to reduce reliance on foreign donors for climate financing

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday urged African leaders to lessen foreign donor dependence when it comes to climate financing.

Speaking at a high-level forum on climate change and food security that brought together heads of state of the East African Community (EAC) in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha, Hassan said: “It is high time Africans stopped depending on donors for climate financing.”

“We should come up with our own strategies on climate financing because depending on others is delaying us from moving ahead,” she said ahead of the 23rd Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State on Friday.

Hassan said as the countdown to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in the United Arab Emirates has begun, previous pledges on climate financing have not been met. “It is high time Africans looked for our own means and sources of climate financing.”