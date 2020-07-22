Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Wednesday urged the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to ensure peaceful, fair and free elections slated for Oct. 28.

“NEC should supervise the election based on the constitution and by observing electoral laws,” Magufuli said when he inaugurated NEC’s new offices in the capital Dodoma.

In his inaugural address of the landmark structure televised live by state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation, the president also appealed to political parties to conduct peaceful campaigns ahead of the polls.

“Political parties should campaign freely, peacefully and in sober manner by explaining to voters their policies,” he said.

“Political parties should explain policies that focus on the development of the country,” said the head of state, adding that the campaigns should be based on patriotism.

President Magufuli urged defense and security organs to stop using excessive force during campaigns and at the same time he urged leaders of political parties to stop making provocative statements.

On Monday, NEC announced the country’s general election will be held on Oct. 28.

According to the NEC, about 29 million Tanzanians have registered to vote in this year’s election, compared to some 23 million voters registered in 2015. Tanzania has a population of about 57 million. Enditem

