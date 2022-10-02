Tanzanian president urges state lawyers to review laws impeding investment

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday urged state lawyers to review sections of laws that impede the undertaking of investments in the East African nation.

“Some sections of investment laws discourage investors to invest in the country,” said President Hassan when she launched the country’s first association of professional state attorneys.

She told the 2,652 registered state attorneys that their newly inaugurated association should play a major role in ensuring that that country’s investment laws were friendly to investors.

“I am also challenging you to ensure that legal disputes are resolved without delay for the benefit of both the country and the investors,” the head of state told the state attorneys in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania.

Ibrahim Juma, the chief justice of Tanzania, urged the state lawyers to embrace legal changes taking place across the world. “Our lawyers should be well prepared as global laws are now attuned to face new global challenges such as climate change, the advancing technology, and the use of alternative energy,” said Juma. Enditem