Three students died on Tuesday morning in a collapse at a stone quarry in Tanzania’s central region of Dodoma.

Josephat Maganga, the Mpwapwa district commissioner, said scores of other students were injured and rushed to hospital for treatment.

The official said the accident occurred at around 9 a.m.

Maganga said the Mpwapwa district defense and security committee was investigating to establish who sent the students to collect rubble at the nearby quarry. Enditem