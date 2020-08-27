The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) on Thursday banned a privately-owned radio and television station for seven days after it reported unauthorized election statistics.

TCRA imposed the ban starting from Aug. 28 on Clouds FM Radio station and Clouds Television for violating the Political Party Elections Broadcasts Code of 2014, according to a statement released by the body.

The statement said the media organization on Wednesday aired unauthorized election statistics in its programs called “360” and “Power Breakfast,” adding that it should apologize for its mistakes.

Earlier this month, TCRA penalized two radio stations and warned four others over what it described as professional misconduct.