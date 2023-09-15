Tanzanian VP calls for global partnership to address demographic crisis

Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango on Thursday called for a global partnership to address the current demographic crisis.

A statement by the Office of Vice President said Mpango made the appeal while addressing the 5th Budapest Demographic Summit, a conference held in the Hungarian capital of Budapest, where politicians and experts talk about demographic issues.

“We need, more than ever before, a global coalition for the well-being of the family,” he told the summit, calling on the world’s governments to make and implement policies, programs, and laws that guarantee the security and sustainability of the family.

“We also call upon international collaboration and solidarity to support Africa to contain the spillovers of its demographic challenges,” Mpango said, adding that increasing migration, orchestrated by economic factors and conflicts, has been one of the main variables with a bearing on population dynamics in Africa.

Mpango said Tanzania has been hosting over 400,000 refugees from neighboring countries, catering for their security and well-being. “This has put pressure on resources such as land, water, social services, and infrastructure, sometimes leading to tension and competition with the host communities.”

Mpango called for international support to shoulder the refugee burden, improve national and regional security, and prevent and fight terrorism.