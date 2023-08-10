Tanzanian VP calls for renewed commitment to Africa coffee transformation

Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango has called for a renewed commitment to the transformation of African coffee.

A statement by the vice president’s office Tuesday said Mpango made the call during the opening of the second G25 Africa Coffee Summit in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

Mpango, who represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan, said production of coffee in Africa has been steadily declining.

“Developments in coffee prices culminated into 466 billion U.S. dollars global traded value in 2021, with Africa earning only 0.5 percent,” said Mpango.

Mpango noted despite the price advantage over the past 20 years, Africa remained at the tail end, as it accounted for merely 12 percent of the world’s production.

He appealed for a groundbreaking solution to reverse the pattern and take action to unlock the untapped potential of the coffee industry, capitalizing on the rising world prices and Africa’s expanding regional market.

The G25 Africa Coffee Summit, which features a theme of “Transforming the African Coffee Sector through Value Addition” this year, is a platform that brings together members of the Inter-African Coffee Organization to discuss and strategize on how to transform the coffee sector in the region.