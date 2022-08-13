Tanzanian VP urges mining firms to stop degrading environment

Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango on Friday directed the country’s environmental watchdog to monitor mining firms against the degradation of the environment.

A statement from the Vice President’s office said Mpango directed the state-run National Environment Management Council (NEMC) to take punitive measures against mining firms found degrading the environment.

The statement said Mpango made the directive during celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania.

“There is a need to raise awareness on the impact of environmental degradation to mankind, living creatures and the ecology,” said the Vice President.

He also directed the Ministry of Minerals in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Labor, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities, and the Ministry of Health to stop mining firms from the pollution that results in people experiencing respiratory ailments.

“There has been a surge in respiratory ailments experienced by people residing near mining areas,” said Mpango. Enditem