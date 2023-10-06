Tanzanian VP urges NGOs to observe culture, traditional norms

Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango on Thursday urged non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to observe the country’s culture and traditional norms while undertaking their programs.

Closing the National Council of NGOs forum in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, Mpango noted that NGOs should observe and respect the country’s culture and traditional norms while undertaking their programs to earn confidence from the government. He directed the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups to collaborate with other stakeholders in ensuring that NGOs observe the country’s culture to the letter.

Mpango called on NGOs operating in the country to cultivate a culture of openness and transparency in order to earn confidence from the government.

Mwantumu Mahiza, the coordinator of NGOs in Tanzania, said there are more than 10,000 NGOs in the country, adding that most of them are engaged in social work.