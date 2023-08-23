Tanzanian VP urges regional officials to support private sector

Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango on Tuesday urged regional commissioners and regional administrative secretaries to give full support to the private sector in their areas of jurisdiction.

A statement by the vice president’s office said Mpango made the appeal when he opened a six-day leadership course for regional commissioners and regional administrative secretaries at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in the Kibaha District of Coast Region.

“The private sector which is the engine of the economy needs your support for it to operate in a friendly investment environment,” said Mpango, adding the private sector should be treated as a major stakeholder in the country’s economic development endeavors as they also created jobs for Tanzanians, mostly the youth.

Mpango also urged the regional authorities to lead by example in the conservation of the environment, including the protection of water sources.