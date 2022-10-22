Tanzania’s 2nd edition of Women Sports Festival gains regional recognition

Tanzania’s 2nd Women’s Sports Festival which began Thursday has started to gain regional recognition following the participation of three African countries, an official said Friday.

Neema Msitha, executive secretary of the National Sports Council of Tanzania, and coordinator of the festival organized by the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, said this year’s festival is being attended by sportswomen from Zambia, Kenya, and Uganda.

“When the festival started last year, it only attracted local sportswomen but this year it has gained regional status as we invited participants from Zambia, Uganda, and Kenya,” she told Xinhua in an interview at the Chinese-built imposing Benjamin William Mkapa stadium in the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam.

“Uganda has brought a netball team comprising 24 players, Zambia has a boxing team with two boxers and two leaders, and Kenya has two athletes and two leaders,” said Msitha, describing the three-day festival “very successful.”

She said the main objective of the festival which attracted 400 sportswomen from across the country is to increase awareness in society that women’s participation in sports is something very positive and increase women’s participation in sports.

National sports associations from across the country have been invited to the festival to identify talents and use them in various sports competitions, Msitha said, noting the essence of the festival called Tanzanite Women Sports Festival was an idea that originated from President Samia Suluhu Hassan after she was not impressed with the way women are recognized in sports in the country.

“The president has been saying that women are performing wonderfully in sports but no one is recognizing them,” said Msitha, adding that President Hassan assigned the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports in collaboration with the National Sports Council of Tanzania to organize a sports festival for women to honor their participation and contribution in sports.

“This festival will be sustainable because it has full support from the government,” she observed.

The festival started Thursday through Saturday and featured women in various sports competitions, including Chinese martial arts, wheelchair basketball, athletics, boxing, football, netball, volleyball and karate, and traditional dances. Enditem