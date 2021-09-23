Tanzania’s business capital set to redesign two major rivers to control floods

Authorities in Tanzania’s business capital of Dar es Salaam said Wednesday they have set aside 150 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 64.7 million U.S. dollars) for redesigning two major rivers to control flooding.

Amos Makalla, the Dar es Salaam regional commissioner, said the authorities have formed a team of environmental experts and engineers to oversee the redesigning of Msimbazi and Ng’ombe Rivers that cause devastating flooding during rainy seasons.

According to Makalla, most of the money will be used for constructing bridges to control the flooding.

For many years, Dar es Salaam has been prone to flood-related disasters. Floods caused by the two rivers during the rainy seasons result in disruption of transport, disruption of social services, damage to businesses and loss of life in some cases.

The redesigning of the rivers will also involve elevation of terraces to guide water and create higher edges to control flooding, said Makalla. Enditem