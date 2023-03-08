Tanzania’s capital sees increased production of water in past two years

Water authorities in Tanzania’s capital Dodoma said on Tuesday that water production in the capital increased from 61.5 million liters per day to 67.8 million liters per day in the past two years.

Aron Joseph, managing director of the Dodoma Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DUWASA), said there was an increase in water production of 6.3 million liters per day during the period under review.

He attributed the increased production to the drilling of 23 wells, the renovation of old wells, and the construction of large water reservoirs, adding that demand for water was rapidly growing in the capital as the population surged.

Plans by DUWASA were underway to draw water from the Mtera dam to be used during emergency situations, including drought caused by climate change, Joseph said. Enditem