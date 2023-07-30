Tanzania’s Dodoma region of Tanzania known to have vast minerals deposit

The Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) said in its survey released Saturday that the country’s central region of Dodoma has the highest deposits of different types of critical minerals.

Maswi Solomon, the geological manager of the GST, said the survey carried out by the state-run GST has shown that Dodoma boasts four critical minerals.

According to the survey undertaken in mainland Tanzania in collaboration with stakeholders, minerals found in the Dodoma region were lithium, chrysoprase, iron, nickel, uranium and gypsum.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements are essential components in many of today’s rapidly growing clean energy technologies — from wind turbines and electricity networks to electric vehicles.

Speaking after the GST official handed over the survey, the Dodoma regional commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said the survey will help the region to promote investment in the mining sector.

One of the roles of the GST is to acquire geoscientific data and information from new areas and mineral prospects to encourage further evaluation by the private sector.