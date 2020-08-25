Tanzania’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) on Tuesday approved incumbent President John Magufuli to vie for the race to the country’s highest office in the Oct. 28 general election.

Magufuli will run on the ticket of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi as presidential candidate.

NEC had also approved presidential candidates from a number of opposition parties, including CUF, ACT-Wazalendo and CHAUMMA.

According to the NEC, about 29 million Tanzanians have registered to vote in this year’s election, compared to some 23 million voters registered in 2015. Tanzania has a population of about 57 million.