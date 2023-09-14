Tanzania’s environment regulator receives 230 noise pollution complaints

Tanzania’s National Environment and Management Council (NEMC) said on Tuesday that it had received 230 complaints over noise pollution across the East African nation.

Samuel Gwamaka, NEMC director general, said there has been an increase in reports of noise pollution nationwide that exceed legally accepted levels.

Gwamaka told a news conference in Dar es Salaam, the commercial hub of Tanzania, that most of the noise pollution was caused by bars and entertainment centers, warning that the NEMC will not hesitate to shut down businesses that cause noise pollution.

In April 2023, Mussa Azzan Zungu, deputy speaker of the Tanzanian Parliament, ordered the NEMC to end the noise pollution before the situation became out of control.

In May 2023, the NEMC announced that 89 businesses across the country had been closed down for causing noise pollution.