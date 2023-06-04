Tanzania’s foreign tourist arrivals climb by 57.7 percent in one year

Tanzanian authorities said on Friday the number of foreign tourist arrivals increased by 57.7 percent from 922,692 in 2021 to 1,454,920 in 2022.

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Mohamed Mchengerwa said the number of domestic tourists rose from 788,933 in 2021 to 2,363,260 in 2022, a surge of 199.6 percent.

Mchengerwa gave the latest tourism figures when he presented his ministry’s budget estimates in parliament for the 2023/2024 financial year.

He said the rise in the number of both foreign and domestic tourists was a result of efforts by the government to enhance the promotion of tourist attractions after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mchengerwa told lawmakers in the capital, Dodoma, that the renovation of infrastructure in tourist destinations across the country also contributed to boosting the number of tourists. Enditem