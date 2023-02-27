Tanzania’s forest agency embarks on tree planting mobilization campaigns

Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS), a state-run agency mandated for the management of national forest reserves and bee resources, said Sunday it has embarked on mobilizing people to plant trees across the country.

Emmanuel Mgimwa, the TFS manager for the Nyamagana district in the Mwanza region, said the agency has already distributed 32,970 tree seedlings for planting in the district, which were distributed between July 2022 and February 2023 to individuals and public institutions, including schools, as part of tree-planting mobilization campaigns of the TFS.

While speaking at a tree planting event at the St. Augustine University of Tanzania on the outskirts of the city of Mwanza, Mgimwa disclosed that 2,000 tree seedlings were distributed to the high-learning institution.

According to Mgimwa, trees distributed for planting are for fruits, making timber, and providing shade.

Through the campaigns that started two years ago, the Mwanza region has already planted 3.2 million trees and the region projects to plant 50 million trees in the next five years, said Mgimwa. Enditem