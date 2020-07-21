Tanzania’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) announced on Tuesday that the country’s general election will be held on Oct. 28.

A statement signed by NEC chairman, Semistocles Kaijage, said the electoral body will on Aug. 25 approve presidential candidates, candidates for parliamentary seats and councilors nominated by their respective political parties.

The statement said campaigns for the election will start on Aug. 26 and end on Oct. 27, a day before the election.

The NEC announced the election date as some political parties had already started the electoral process by nominating presidential candidates and candidates for parliamentary seats.

According to the NEC, about 29 million Tanzanians have registered to vote in this year’s election, compared to some 23 million voters registered in 2015. Tanzania has a population of about 57 million. Enditem

