Tanzania’s inflation rate increases to 3.8 percent in July

Tanzania’s annual headline inflation rate for July increased to 3.8 percent from 3.6 percent recorded in June, the east African nation’s statistics watchdog said on Monday.

In a statement, the National Bureau of Statistics attributed the slight increase to soaring prices of commodities, including food.

According to the statement, the overall index went up from 100.49 recorded in July, 2020, to 104.32 in July, 2021.

The statement attributed the increase of the overall index mainly to price increase for some non-food items, including kerosene, charcoal, diesel and petrol.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate for July increased to 5.1 percent from 4.7 percent recorded in June, said the statement.

The statement added that annual inflation rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages increased to 3.3 percent in July from 3.2 percent recorded in June.

It said the National Consumer Price Index increased from 104.3 recorded in June to 104.32 in July. Enditem