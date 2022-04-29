Tanzania’s judiciary launches digital call center to improve services

Tanzania’s judiciary has launched a state-of-the-art digital center aimed at improving transparency and accessibility of judicial services to Tanzanians of all walks of life, an official said Thursday.

Elisante ole Gabriel, the chief court administrator, said the judiciary’s digital center is intended to gain 100 percent trust and confidence of the people in the judiciary. He said the digital center will be receiving judicial queries and giving feedback to those submitting the queries on legal matters.

“To access the service, one needs to download MobileTZ app from Google store or app store where there is feedback form to fill and submit,” he told a news conference in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania.

“Some of the issues one can inquire in the center include information on judicial procedures and issues related to inheritance and marriage,” said ole Gabriel, warning that issues reported to the center should be genuine because providing false information to relevant authorities will amount to criminal offense. Enditem