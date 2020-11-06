Newly re-elected Tanzania’s President John Magufuli of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi was sworn in on Thursday to serve for the second five-year term.

Tanzania’s Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma swore in Magufuli as president and Samia Suluhu Hassan as vice president at Jamhuri Stadium in the capital Dodoma at a ceremony attended by leaders and representatives from various countries and international organizations.

After he took the oath of office, Magufuli was accorded a 21-gun salute before he inspected a guard of honor mounted by the armed forces.

In his address, Magufuli pledged to work together with all Tanzanians regardless of their tribal, religious, political and racial beliefs towards making Tanzania an economically independent country.

“The elections are over. Let’s now join hands in completing flagship projects and launch new ones, accelerating the fight against corruption and embezzlement of public funds, fighting poverty and creating jobs,” he said.

Magufuli also pledged to protect the country’s natural resources, including minerals, marine resources, forests, wildlife and livestock for the benefit of Tanzanians. He also promised to continue bolstering relations with foreign countries and international organizations.