Tanzania’s mineral technology expo attracts over 400 exhibitors

About seven countries with more than 400 exhibitors involved in mining activities are participating in the 6th National Mineral Technology Expo in Tanzania’s northwestern region of Geita, an official said on Thursday.

Martine Shigela, Geita regional commissioner, said the expo that runs from Sept. 20 to 30 has attracted exhibitors from Tanzania, China, Kenya, Malawi, Zambia, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He said the expo, to be officially opened on Saturday by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Doto Biteko, will be closed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sept. 30.

Shigela said the expo, organized by the Ministry of Minerals in collaboration with the Tanzania Trade Development Authority, aims to help artisanal miners learn and use technology in their mining activities.

“I call upon artisanal miners to participate in the expo and learn how mining with technology could improve their mining activities and add value to their minerals,” said Shigela.

Geita is among Tanzania’s leading gold mining regions.