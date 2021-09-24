Tanzania’s mining sector contributes 6.7 percent to GDP

Tanzania’s mining sector contributed about 6.7 percent to the gross domestic product (GDP) in the 2020/2021 financial year following massive reforms in the sector, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Wednesday.

In 2015, the mining sector contributed only 3.4 percent to the GDP, said Majaliwa when he officially opened the 4th Technology and Investment Mining Exhibition in Geita Region.

“The government will continue taking reforms in the mining sector to enable it to contribute to at least 10 percent to the GDP by 2025,” he said.

The premier said the government will continue strengthening activities of the Geological Survey of Tanzania and the State Mining Corporation to enable them to improve service delivery to artisanal miners in the country. Enditem