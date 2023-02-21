Tanzania’s new tourism minister pledges to reinforce anti-poaching drive

Xinhua
The report says elephants could face extinction if the current rate of poaching continues
Tanzania’s newly appointed Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Omary Mchengerwa, has pledged to reinforce the anti-poaching drive in the east African nation.

Mchengerwa made the pledge on Thursday when he presented 22 vehicles for anti-poaching patrols to the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) in the Morogoro region. “We should work day and night in fighting poaching in the country’s wildlife-protected areas.”

Mchengerwa also called for boosting the promotion of tourism in order to attract more tourists from across the globe to visit Tanzania’s unparalleled tourist destinations.

On Tuesday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed Mchengerwa as Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism replacing Pindi Chana. Before his new appointment, Mchengerwa was Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports. Enditem

