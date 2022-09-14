Tanzania’s parliament approves new law to strengthen disaster management

Tanzania’s parliament on Tuesday approved a new law that seeks to strengthen disaster management during catastrophes.

George Simbachawene, the minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy and Parliamentary Affairs, said the new law approved by Members of Parliament has taken into consideration the formulation of a system for the management of disasters, including mitigation.

“The new law will among other things cement accountability among the general public in disaster management as well as strengthen cooperation among stakeholders,” he told parliament in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania.

Simbachawene said that the new law also empowers disaster management committees in districts and regions to have the mandate to coordinate management when disasters occur. And the new legislation will formulate a national disaster support fund that will support management efforts.

The new law will become effective after the president assents to it. Enditem