Tanzania’s President-elect John Magufuli on Sunday pledged to work hard after he was re-elected.

“The landslide victory given to me in the elections by Tanzanians is a huge debt that I have to repay by working hard day and night in resolving challenges facing them,” Magufuli said shortly after he was presented with a certificate of victory by the Chairman of the National Electoral Commission, Semistocles Kaijage, in the capital Dodoma. Kaijage also handed over a certificate of victory to Magufuli’s running mate, Vice-President-elect Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Announcing the presidential election results on Friday night, Kaijage said Magufuli of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi won the election with 12.51 million votes (84 percent) against 1.93 million (13 percent) for his main challenger, Tundu Lissu from the leading opposition Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo.

Magufuli said the victory was not only for the ruling party but it was for all Tanzanians, adding that he will serve all Tanzanians regardless of their tribal, religious and political affiliations.