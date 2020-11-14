Tanzania’s newly re-elected President John Magufuli on Friday inaugurated the 12th parliament and pledged to remove hurdles that faced investors wishing to do business in the country.

Magufuli announced he was moving the Tanzania Investment Center from the Prime Minister’s Office to his office to make them more vibrant.

“All officials that are implicated in frustrating investors will face the music,” said Magufuli, adding that the private sector was an engine of the economy and he intended to make Tanzania a friendly investment destination.

He invited the private sector, both domestic and foreign, to invest in the country’s agriculture, tourism, fisheries and mining sectors.

Magufuli said his government will continue making a conducive atmosphere for investment, including improving the transportation and energy sectors.

President Magufuli won a landslide victory on the ticket of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi after he had garnered 84.4 percent of votes in the October 28 presidential elections. Magufuli was re-elected to serve another five-year term.