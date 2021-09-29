Tanzania’s president mourns death of deputy minister

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday mourned the death of Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for investment, William Ole Nasha, who died on Monday night.

A statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said President Hassan sent a message of condolences to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai, over the death the deputy minister.

“It is with deepest sadness to learn that the Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Investment), William Ole Nasha has passed away in Dodoma,” said the head of state.

Hassan also sent her message of condolences to Members of Parliament, Ole Nasha’s family and to the citizens of Ngorongoro constituency where he was a Member of Parliament.

According to a statement by the National Assembly office, Ole Nasha, 49, died on Monday night at his home in the capital Dodoma. The statement did not reveal the cause of his death.

Ole Nasha has become the second high-ranking official in Tanzania to die since President Hassan took office in March 2021.

On August 2, the Minister for Defense and National Service, Elias Kwandikwa, died while undergoing treatment in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam. Enditem