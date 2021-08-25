Tanzania’s religious leader urges clergymen to be vaccinated

Tanzania’s Catholic Church prelate on Tuesday urged the clergymen to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the pandemic is still killing many people across the world.

Jude Thaddaeus Ruwa’ichi, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam with tens of thousands of worshippers, directed all priests to be vaccinated against the pandemic which he said is still raging.

“Let’s not wait to be infected with this deadly pandemic,” he said during funeral mass prayers in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam for an assistant parish priest who died last week.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive on July 28 and received a jab of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking at the State House before she launched the vaccination drive, Hassan told Tanzanians that the vaccines are safe and she would not take any risk, in a bid to assure the public of the safety of the vaccines.

Tanzania has set up 550 COVID-19 vaccination centers in 26 regions on the mainland where mass vaccinations began on Aug. 3.

According to health authorities, priority for vaccination is given to frontline workers, the elderly, and those with underlying health issues. Enditem