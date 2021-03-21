Tanzania’s ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) will convene an extra-ordinary congress that will nominate and elect President Samia Suluhu Hassan as the party’s chairperson, a party senior official said on Saturday.

Humphrey Polepole, CCM’s Ideology and Publicity Secretary said President Hassan will be elected the party’s national chairman to replace former President John Magufuli who died on Wednesday.

“The party’s Central Committee of the National Executive Committee made the decision to elect President Hassan as chairperson,” Polepole told a news conference at CCM’s Lumumba sub-head office in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

“The CCM extra-ordinary congress will be convened in the shortest time possible,” he said without mentioning the exact date of the congress.

Polepole said the congress will also address the appointment of the party’s Secretary General after its secretary general Bashiru Ally was appointed the country’s Chief Secretary on Feb. 26, 2021.