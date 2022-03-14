Tanzania’s Serengeti music festival kicks-off in capital Dodoma

Tanzania’s annual Serengeti Music Festival kicked-off with a bang on Saturday night in the capital, Dodoma, attracting more than 200 local artistes from all walks of musical life.

The festival, held annually in the east African country, showcases the talents of young, old, experienced and upcoming musicians from across the country.

According to Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports, Mohammed Mchengerwa, the objective of the festival is to promote Tanzania cultural image across the world through local music.

Thousands of Tanzanians and foreign tourists danced all night long as the musicians vibrated the night with stylish music at the Chilangali grounds, on the outskirts of the capital.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who was closely monitoring the festival through social media, phoned the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, Hassan Abbasi, and commended him for the well-organized festival.

According to the premier, President Samia Suluhu Hassan also saluted the musicians for their excellent performance that promoted Tanzania on the global musical map.

A statement by the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports said Majaliwa pledged to support the music festival and make it more vibrant in the forthcoming years. Enditem