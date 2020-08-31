The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) warned on Monday that operators of unregistered drones faced the risk of a six-month jail term or a fine of one million Tanzanian shillings (about 431 U.S. dollars).

Hamza Johari, TCAA director general, told a news conference in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam that last week the aviation watchdog announced the registration of the drones but the process had been slow.

“The registration of the drones is a global requirement,” said Johari, adding that the Ministry of Defense and other intelligence bodies were required to assure that the registered drones will not be used for harmful purpose.

He said The Civil Aviation Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Regulations 2018 required all drones to be registered before they can be used.

On Aug. 24, TCAA directed all owners of drones in the country to register their devices by Aug. 28, saying failure to observe the directive will amount to breach of relevant regulations.