Tanzania’s Vice President encourages cashew-producing African countries to increase value-addition.

Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango on Wednesday urged cashew-producing African countries to promote value addition and expand regional trade in cashew and related products.

Opening the Tanzania International Cashew Conference in the port city of Dar es Salaam, Mpango also called for the removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade of this strategic cash crop.

The two-day conference, co-hosted by the African Cashew Alliance, in collaboration with Tanzania’s Ministry of Agriculture, and the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania, has brought together over 400 cashew farmers, processors, cooperatives, traders, regulators, consumers, financial institutions, development partners, policymakers and other stakeholders in the cashew value chain.

Mpango said the cashew industry has great potential, noting that the global cashew market, estimated at 7 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, is expected to rise to 10.5 billion dollars by 2031.