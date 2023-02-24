Tanzania’s weather authority issues early warnings over March-May rainfall season

Tanzania’s weather authority on Wednesday issued early warnings to various weather-sensitive sectors in the wake of the March-May rainfall season across the East African nation.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority said in a statement that the normal to below-normal rains expected to begin early March through the end of May will have an impact on health, agriculture and food security, livestock and fisheries, tourism and wildlife, and transport.

The statement said areas where normal to above-normal rains are expected, sufficient water availability is likely to improve water levels over hydropower dams and rivers.4

It added that in small-scale mining activities, safety precautions should be observed as excessive water in the soil may trigger landslides and cave-ins. Enditem

