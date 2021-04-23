Tanzania’s weather watchdog on Thursday issued an alert saying a tropical cyclone called Jobo may cause strong winds and waves in the country’s coastal belt of Lindi and Mtwara regions.

The cyclone, which has appeared in the Indian Ocean, is currently in Madagascar heading north, said the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) in a statement. The statement said the tropical cyclone could make landfall over the northeastern coast of Lindi region on April 25.

“The presence of tropical cyclone may impact our weather systems by influencing strong winds and large waves,” said the statement.

TMA said it will continue monitoring the progress of the tropical cyclone and other weather systems associated with it which may change the strength, speed and direction of the cyclone.

The statement further said TMA will also continue updating the public on the progress of the tropical cyclone and advise accordingly.