Tanzania’s Zanzibar appeals to Arab Bank to support development of blue economy

By
xinhua
-
0
banks
banks

Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Thursday appealed to the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) to support the blue economy policy that is billed to improve economic growth.

President Mwinyi made the appeal when he held talks with the visiting BADEA Managing Director, Sidi Ould Tah, at Zanzibar’s State House in Vuga.

He said the Zanzibar archipelago has resolved to fully pursue the blue economy, urging that BADEA’s investments in various sectors will help in tapping the blue economy.

For his part, Tah unveiled the bank’s new 2030 strategy, which reflects increased loan and grant opportunities. Enditem

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here