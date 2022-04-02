Tanzania’s Zanzibar arrests 41 illegal immigrants posing as tourists

Police in Tanzania’s Zanzibar have arrested 41 Indian illegal immigrants who posed as tourists visiting the Indian Ocean islands, police said late Thursday.

Abdallah Hussein Mussa, the Mjini Magharibi regional police commander, said the illegal immigrants were found staying in a house whose owner lives in the United Arab Emirates.

Police in collaboration with immigration officials arrested the illegal immigrants in an early morning crackdown, Mussa told a news conference.

He said the illegal immigrants might have entered into the Zanzibar archipelago between March 13 and March 19 when they posed as tourists.

“When they were inspected by the law enforcers, none of them had a valid travel document,” said Mussa.

He added that police were also holding two Tanzanian nationals in connection with facilitating the illegal entry of the aliens. Enditem