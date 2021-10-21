Tanzania’s Zanzibar invites more international airlines to revive tourism

Tanzania’s Zanzibar authorities said on Wednesday its skies are open to international airlines in a move aimed at resuscitating its tourism sector that has been suffocated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top officials said authorities will ensure that all protocols on COVID-19 precautions are observed so that tourists and other visitors to the Zanzibar archipelago remain safe.

The officials made the remarks at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport when they received Air France’s inaugural fight to the islands.

Lela Mohamed Mussa, Zanzibar’s Tourism Minister, said international airlines ferrying tourists to the islands will help Zanzibar revive its tourism sector torn by the pandemic.

Omar Said Shaaban, Zanzibar’s Minister for Trade and Industrial Development, commended Air France for flying to Zanzibar, saying that this is “an opportunity to attract more visitors for tourism, investment and trade.”

Tourism is Zanzibar’s largest economic sector and it is essential for local socio-economic stability. Enditem