Tanzania’s Zanzibar leader pledges support to international film festival

Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Tuesday pledged full support to the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF), saying the festival is a platform for promoting tourism industry.

A statement issued by the Zanzibar State House said Mwinyi made the pledge when he held talks with the management of ZIFF led by its director, Martin Mhando.

ZIFF is an annual film festival held in Zanzibar, attracting tens of hundreds of people from across the world.

“ZIFF should be supported by all means as it is at the frontline of promoting the tourism industry in the Zanzibar archipelago,” said Mwinyi.

He said Zanzibar will support ZIFF by ensuring that the film festival is held annually without interruption.

He added that apart from promoting tourism, ZIFF plays a major role in identifying talents in the film industry, especially among the youth. Enditem