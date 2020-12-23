Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Thursday appealed for patience before he made hard decisions on people involved in corrupt practices, embezzlement of public funds and economic sabotage.

“I will never tolerate officials implicated in corrupt practices that are draining the Islands’ financial resources,” Mwinyi told leaders of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi at Chake Chake district on Pemba Island.

He said since he took over the presidency on November 2 he has seen misuse of public funds and rampant corruption.

“After making the hard decisions on corrupt people who think that they are untouchable I will make sure that expenditure of government revenue is used as planned,” said Mwinyi.

He said there were flagship projects in infrastructure, health, water and energy that will need millions of dollars to implement them, adding that “if we don’t fight corruption, funds earmarked for implementation of the projects will be embezzled by a few greedy individuals.” Enditem