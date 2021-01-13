Tanzania’s Zanzibar on Tuesday marked the 57th anniversary of its revolution with pomp and pageantry.

The Zanzibar revolution occurred on Jan. 12, 1964 and led to the overthrow of the Sultan of Zanzibar and his mainly Arab government by local African revolutionaries.

In his nation address to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the revolution, Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi urged Zanzibaris to cherish the revolution by now focusing on what he described as economic revolution.

“After the revolution that freed us from the Sultanate 57 years ago, the focus now should be embarking on a journey towards economic emancipation,” Mwinyi said in his address televised live by state-run Zanzibar Broadcasting Corporation.

“Our focus now should be turning the Zanzibar archipelago into an economic hub for the eastern African region,” he said.

Mwinyi said Zanzibar stood a golden chance of becoming an economic powerhouse by advancing a blue economy and improving agricultural, tourism and fisheries sectors. He said this could be achieved by creating an attractive environment for both domestic and foreign investors.