Tanzania’s Zanzibar newly elected President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Wednesday inaugurated the 10th House of Representatives and pledged to appoint a hard working cabinet that will hit the ground running.

“My administration will not hesitate to hold accountable any of my appointees that fails to deliver,” said Mwinyi in his address broadcast live by state-run Zanzibar Broadcasting Corporation.

President Mwinyi, who recently won the presidency on the ticket of the ruling Party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, succeeding Ali Mohamed, said his administration will not tolerate public executives that are implicated in corrupt practices and embezzlement of public funds.

The President said, he was prepared to work closely with all political parties toward building the economy of Zanzibar for the prosperity of the islanders.

He said his administration planned to turn the twin Island of Pemba into a special economic zone by building modern ports at Mkoani, Shumba and Wete.

President Mwinyi urged members of the House of Representatives to work closely with the government in addressing challenges facing people in their constituencies.