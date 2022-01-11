Tanzania’s Zanzibar plans to scale up Mapinduzi Trade Fair to international level

Tanzania’s Zanzibar authorities said on Sunday plans are underway to scale up the Mapinduzi Trade Fair to international level, opening doors to traders from across the world.

Currently, the annual Mapinduzi Trade Fair attracts mostly local traders. Mapinduzi is a Kiswahili word for “Revolution.”

Othman Masoud Othman, Tanzania’s Zanzibar First Vice-President, said scaling up the trade fair, which is held annually in January as part of activities marking Zanzibar’s 1964 revolution that toppled the sultanate rule, will help promote the industrialization agenda.

Othman said the promotion of the trade fair to international standards will enable Zanzibar to showcase its products, including food, spices and marine resources, abroad and subsequently attract a larger market.

“Let us change our business mindset by opening up industries using the available resources in the country,” said the official.

Othman urged members of the business community on the Islands to support the government’s industrialization agenda by establishing factories to speed up the county’s economic growth. Enditem