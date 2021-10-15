Tanzania’s Zanzibar president invites Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah to visit hometown

Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Wednesday invited the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature Abdulrazak Gurnah to visit Zanzibar, saying the victory has made the Islands proud.

Mwinyi said this after he spoke to the Tanzania’s Zanzibari-born novelist in video conference.

The prestigious prize was awarded to Gurnah on Oct. 7 by the Swedish Academy for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.

“I happily welcome you to visit Zanzibar, the place you were born, your motherland. You are warmly welcome,” Mwinyi told the celebrated novelist.

Gurnah, 73, who grew up in Zanzibar before migrating to Britain as a student in 1968, has published 10 novels and a number of short stories. He now lives in Canterbury of England after retiring as a professor of English at the University of Kent.