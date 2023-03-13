Tanzania’s Zanzibar president launches investment electronic window to spur investments

Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has launched the Zanzibar investment electronic window to spur investments on the Indian Ocean Islands.

In commemoration of the Zanzibar Investment Day, President Mwinyi also launched on Friday the Zanzibar investment guide that detailed investment opportunities in the Zanzibar archipelago.

Mwinyi said the Zanzibar investment electronic window was an online investment application for investors wishing to invest on the islands.

He said both the Zanzibar investment electronic window and the Zanzibar investment guide managed by the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) were intended to remove investment hurdles for investors wishing to invest on the islands.

He said in the past two years, Zanzibar has registered 226 investment projects worth 3.5 billion U.S. dollars that were expected to create 13,500 jobs for local people. Enditem