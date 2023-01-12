Tanzania’s Zanzibar president pardons 20 prisoners

Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has pardoned 20 prisoners to mark the 59th anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution to be commemorated on Jan. 12, the Zanzibar presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement signed by the Zanzibar Director of Presidential Communications, Charles Hilary, said prisoners that have benefitted from the presidential amnesty were serving different jail terms. Enditem
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News